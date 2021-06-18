Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $630.81 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

