Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 480,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,024. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

