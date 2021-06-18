Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post sales of $871.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.40 million. Generac reported sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Generac by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.10. 32,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,432. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.59. Generac has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

