Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.92 EPS

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $3.21. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $667.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.51. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $679.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

