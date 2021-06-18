Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 916,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.