Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 651,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

