Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

YUM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. 33,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

