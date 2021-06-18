yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Hits $5.65 on Exchanges

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00015168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $375,002.97 and $34,918.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars.

