YOUengine (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0045

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

