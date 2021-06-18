Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,162 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

