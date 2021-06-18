Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $140,434.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,882,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,162. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

