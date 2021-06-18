Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$120.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

