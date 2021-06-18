Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on YGR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,730. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.