Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,225 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.