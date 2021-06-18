Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

