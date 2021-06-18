Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $321,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,122.26 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,177.53.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.