Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

