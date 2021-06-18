Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

