X Square Capital LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,640. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.65. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

