X Square Capital LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

