X Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,828. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.26. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.