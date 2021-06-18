X Square Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. 234,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

