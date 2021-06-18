Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.