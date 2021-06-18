WS Management Lllp Sells 571 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

