WS Management Lllp Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,358 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 346,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

