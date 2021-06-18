WS Management Lllp Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 468,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

