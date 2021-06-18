WS Management Lllp Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WS Management Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,334 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.44. 464,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,425. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

