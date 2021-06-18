WS Management Lllp Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 278,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 127,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.