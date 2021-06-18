Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down to $62.03

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.03, but opened at $60.14. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 547 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

