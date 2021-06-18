Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 5,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,749.07 ($62.05).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,932 ($64.44). The company had a trading volume of 381,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,227. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,758.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

