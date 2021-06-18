Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

