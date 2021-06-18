WINkLink Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $389.33 million and approximately $168.32 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

