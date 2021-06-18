Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.19. 3,284,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,907. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

