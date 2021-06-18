Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,379 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.71% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $211,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.38. 31,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,907. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.