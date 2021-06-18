William P. Mr. Burke Sells 190 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $11,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $22,641.99.

On Wednesday, May 19th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $13,135.22.

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $12,257.43.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $62.53 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

