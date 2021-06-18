William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $23,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.81. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,659. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,949.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

