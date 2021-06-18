William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $23,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.81. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,659. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,949.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.