William G. Shipley Sells 9,854 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,607,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $440.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

