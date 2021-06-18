William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

LIN opened at $287.24 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.