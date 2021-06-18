William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.73 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

