William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WNS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.