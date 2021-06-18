William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

