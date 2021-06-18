William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,692 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

