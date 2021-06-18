William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,962 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.69% of Forrester Research worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $5,366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $806.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

