Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on WTBDY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

