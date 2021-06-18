Westpac Banking Corp Sells 477 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $377.81 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

