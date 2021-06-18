Westpac Banking Corp Sells 34,532 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,532 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Bill.com worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,388 shares of company stock worth $20,101,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

