Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,240 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $147.04 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

