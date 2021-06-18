Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $59,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $294.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

