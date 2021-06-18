Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Lumentum worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

