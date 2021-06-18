Westpac Banking Corp Buys New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 134,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,734,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

